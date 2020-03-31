🔥London charging points for electric cars: Where to plug in your vehicle🔥

From phones to laptops and headphones, 21st century life sometimes seems to be one long mission to find a plug socket before your battery runs out. As electric cars hit the mainstream, charging has become critical if owners are not to be left stranded.

Some 37,850 electric cars were sold in the UK in 2019, a rise of 144% in 12 months, and there are now estimated to be 265,000 on our roads — still only about 0.2% of the total number of vehicles. But that number looks likely to skyrocket over the next two decades, as more of us commit to cutting our CO2 emissions — and beat the financial penalties of driving petrol or diesel.

All electric cars are exempt from the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charge of £12.50 a day to drive in central London. (This is currently suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.) Deloitte predicts there will be between two and seven million electric vehicles (EVs) on Britain’s roads by 2030.

How to charge and where

But where will all these battery- powered cars charge up? Electric car drivers are currently reliant on electric vehicle charging points (EVCPs). Here’s the good news: Greater London has by far the highest density of electric car charging connectors in the UK, with 7,680 places to plug in according to EVCP website Zap-Map — that’s 25.9% of the UK’s total.

If you have off-street parking, you can install your own EVCP at home — these start from £779 with provider PodPoint, and there’s an ULEZ grant allowing you to claim £500 off. But many don’t have access to off- street parking in our busy city, and as running cables across a public pavement is an illegal trip hazard, many people can’t install personal EVCPs. There are two other options. Businesses are being encouraged to install EVCPs using the Workplace Charging Scheme: a Government grant is available of up to £500 per socket at 75% of the total cost of installation. Then there are public EVCPs, which is why you may have started seeing cars plugged into lampposts, which tap into the city’s electricity grid. Sadiq Khan recently announced £4 million investment in public EVCPs and the first of six rapid charging hubs opened in Stratford in January.

Public chargers

You can request a public charger by filling out a form on your council’s website. The likelihood of getting one close to your house depends on local demand.

For now, Zap-Map is the crucial tool for electric car drivers looking to power up, with a live map detailing what kind of chargers are available where across London and beyond.

Rapid charging

What’s a rapid charge point, you ask? Well, it’s one of three kinds of electric vehicle chargers — it’s the most desirable, as they charge most electric cars to 80% battery capacity in about 40 minutes. Fast chargers take 3-4 hours; slow units take six hours, or overnight. The faster your car charges, the more electricity is used: a rapid charger uses about 43kW of electricity versus 3kw for a slow unit. Most public rapid and fast charging points require payment. A BMW i3 or Nissan Leaf charging for 30 minutes at a 50kw rapid charger would get 47 miles of charge at a cost of £7.30, for example. There is also the issue of the grid: London’s electricity supply network will see increased pressure as we go electric. But the aim of policy initiatives including ULEZ is that private car use will shrink as people switch to walking, cycling and using public transport.

London’s councils

London Boroughs: best/worst for charging points

⬤ Top five London boroughs fo charging points (by charging points per 100,000 residents):

City of London, Westminster, Wandsworth, Hammersmith & Fulham, Richmond upon Thames

⬤ Bottom three London boroughs for charging points:

Bexley, Harrow, Havering

So which councils are leading the electric charge? Westminster has pulled ahead as the best place for an electric car driver to live or work. There are more than 2,000 EVs registered in the borough, with 485 publicly available charge points (including 22 rapids). That equates to 190 charge points per 100,000 residents — the highest of any local authority in the UK. They plan to double the number of EVCPs to 1,000 by the end of 2020. Wandsworth aren’t far behind, with 414 EVCPs; Hammersmith and Fulham are in third place, with 274. The City of London has the lowest number of EVCPs — just 36 in total, with only one rapid charge point — although, with only 8,000 residents, that equates to 414 per 100,000.

Lambeth has 178 EVCPs, with 140 installed over the last three years. In Hackney, the council recently announced plans to install EVCPs in every street by 2022, and in Islington 400 public charging points will be available before 2022, the councils say.

With London powering up so rapidly, charging your car will soon be as easy as finding a plug socket for your phone.