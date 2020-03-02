🔥London Capital & Finance administrators to sue🔥

Administrators to the collapsed bond firm London Capital & Finance have confirmed for the first time that they are to sue one of the directors of a firm which received loans from the company.

The details emerged in a court filing from administrators Smith & Williamson to the High Court last week.

Elten Barker, a director of certain companies who received LCF loans, was attempting to have S&W removed as administrators from a business where he was a director, London Oil & Gas, which has also collapsed.

The administrators argued his claim should be thrown out because “the administrators intend to bring proceedings in respect of c. £1.5 million which he received from the company for no apparent commercial purpose”.

It also said he had an interest in two of the companies S&W is suing over the LCF affair, London Group and LPE Enterprises. “It is to be inferred that Mr Barker’s purpose in pursuing the application is to vex the administrators and/or to deplete the administration estate,” the legal filing says.

Barker disputes that version of events and says he and his fellow London Oil & Gas directors were wrongly advised to put the firm into administration.

Separately, LCF’s administrators have issued an update to bondholders about their progress in hunting down the £238 million they invested.

The report says loans to the four main groups LCF claimed to have lent money to do not tally with funds going into the debtor’s bank accounts. “Clearly, we are investigating the very substantial discrepancies which this analysis has highlighted,” the report states.

It adds that it has “concerns” that one of the debtors, an equestrian business where Barker’s friend Spencer Golding was patron, has been selling horses without handing over the proceeds to the administrators.

The boss of FS Equestrian Services, Sean Cubitt, has failed to deliver information requested on the business, the report states.