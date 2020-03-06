🔥London cabaret shows 2020: Proud Embankment, Café de Paris and all the best burlesque🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

When the city buzz gets too loud, there’s somewhere you can go.

Slink into a bar, pull up a chair and get ready to be entertained.

Cabaret and burlesque may not be as underground as they used to be, but it’s no less exciting to watch. From the spectacular displays of acrobatics to steamy, sultry striptease, there’s no end to the shows you can watch.

What are you waiting for? Come hear the music play!

Cabaret All Stars!, Proud Embankment

Musical theatre star Denis Van Outen plays host in this Vegas-style show, which welcomes some of the biggest cabaret stars in Europe every week. There’s something for everyone too, with musicians, acrobats, fire-breathers and burlesque. Van Outen even takes to the stage herself, for a show-stopping singing finale. Prohibition-style cocktails make up the menu — complementing the Gatsby-esque surroundings of the Waterloo venue.

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 Victoria Embankment, WC2, proudcabaretembankment.com

The Disco Cabaret Show, Café de Paris

Café de Paris serves all the glitter and glamour needed, complete with sweeping staircases and a bedazzled ballroom. Every Friday and Saturday night, the Disco Cabaret Show leads an immersive tale through the story of the infamous New York club Studio 54, with singers, dancers, aerialists and Chinese pole connoisseurs. Comperes include world-renowned Reuben Kaye and Miss Polly Rae, and it’s worth sticking around after for a bit of a boogie.

Every Friday and Saturday, 3 Coventry Street, W1, cafedeparis.com

Birdcage Cabaret, Fest Camden

Stars of the West End lead Camden’s Birdcage Cabaret. The all-singing, all-dancing performers have appeared in Kinky Boots, Wicked, Chicago and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, so you know the talent level is high. The Stables are packed to the gills with raucous burlesque, drag, comedy and magic, hosted by expert MCs Ruby Murry, Miss Polly Rae and& Mis Ems.

Saturdays, Camden Stables Market, NW1 8AH, festcamden.com

Various shows, London Cabaret Club

(@domdommartin)

At London Cabaret Club, it’s all about the whole evening’s experience, combining cabaret with dining to celebrate British heritage. The opulent Bloomsbury Ballroom offers a sophisticated backdrop for the seasonal shows, which feature West End stars, professional dancers, aerialists, contortionists, dancing and more.

Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, WC1, thelondoncabaretclub.com

Sunday Social, The Royal Vauxhall Tavern

Sundays at The Royal Vauxhall Tavern are just as big as Fridays and Saturdays. The legendary LGBTQ+ venue hosts cabaret nights on alternative weeks, playing host to some of the biggest names in the business such as Charlie Hides, Mary Mac, The D.E. Experience, Myra DuBois — plus special guests. The show starts at 5.30pm and there’s dancing and music to enjoy immediately after.

Every Sunday, 372 Kennington Ln, SE11 5HY, vauxhalltavern.com

Mariah & Friendz, Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club

(Wolf James Photography)

This monthly cabaret night and dance party is inspired by the diva-like antics of Mariah Carey. This mash-up show of circus, burlesque and drag promises to offer some of the very best of London’s performance scene. Expect lashings of chaos and creativity at the same time.

Selected dates, 42-44 Pollard Row, E2 6NB, workersplaytime.net

Dream Cabaret

For something a little more refined, Dream Cabaret combines a three-course dining experience with a live cabaret show. This immersive production takes place at Smith’s Bar in Paddington — just a stone’s throw away from the station. Once the cabaret is over there’s no need to rush off, as a DJ is on hand at every event, to take guests through to the early hours.

Selected dates, 25 Sheldon Square, W2 6EY, smithsbarandgrill.co.uk

Luscious Cabaret, The Albany

Off the back of a successful run last year, this event is back welcoming both established acts and rising stars through its doors. From burlesque and drag to comedy and spoken word this night — hosted by performer Little Lady Luscious — promises it all.

First Friday of the month, 240 Great Portland Street, W1W 5QU, lusciouscabaret.com

A Night in Soho, Phoenix Arts Club

For fans of musical theatre, this is the place to visit. The Phoenix Arts Club is in the original rehearsal rooms of the Phoenix Theatre and is the spot where the entertainers go to be entertained. A Night in Soho showcases the stars of London’s cabaret scene every Sunday evening. It’s always a surprise as to who will be on the stage – Courtney Act and Tim Minchin have appeared in the past – but it’s always special.

Every Sunday, Phoenix Street, WC2H 8BU, phoenixartsclub.com