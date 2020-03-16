🔥London Bridge closes to most traffic for seven months in £5m improvement scheme🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

London Bridge has been closed to most vehicles for the next seven months due to a £5 million roadworks project.

Only buses, taxis, motorcycles and bicycles will be able to use the bridge until October.

Private hire, freight vehicles and general traffic will be diverted.

The bridge will be open to pedestrians but they have been warned pavement space will be reduced until Agust 7.

The work will include having 24 of the bridge’s bearings replaced, with the entire surface re-waterproofed and replaced.

Drivers are being warned diversions across Tower Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge will be “extremely busy”.

The current form of London Bridge replaced a Victorian stone arch which was sold to American entrepreneur Robert P McCulloch and reassembled in Arizona.

PA Media contributed to this article