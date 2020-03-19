🔥London braced for lockdown as Tube stations close and troops on standby to help fight coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

London is braced for a total lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the city, where the deadly disease is spreading faster than anywhere else in the UK.

Up to 40 Tube stations will be shut down across the capital from Thursday, in a move designed restrict travel but allow key workers to make essential journeys.

Meanwhile, some 20,000 troops are on standby to help fight the Covid-19 crisis as the Government prepares to ramp up measures “further and faster”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be “quite wrong” to not leave open the option of imposing stricter lockdown measures on London than on the rest of the country.

London Museums and Galleries closed during Coronavirus

A senior Government source suggested such plans would not be enforced in the next 24 hours but stopped short of denying measures were being prepared.

According to Public Health England some 25 deaths have been recorded in the capital and 621 Covid-19 cases – representing 32 per cent of cases nationwide.

It was not immediately clear what exactly these stricter measures on the city would look like, but further restrictions are already being made on the transport network.

Mayor Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to only make journeys that are “absolutely necessary” as he unveiled plans for reduced services.

Up to 40 London Underground stations that do not interchange with other lines will be closed until further notice from today.

Boris Johnson refused to rule out stricter measures for London as the coronavirus crisis deepens (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

From Friday there will be no Waterloo & City line, while the Night Tube will not run until further notice.

London buses will operate fewer services, but still run at night, and everyone will be urged not to use public transport for anything other than essential journeys.

People wear protective face masks on the capital’s streets (PA)

Elsewhere, 10,000 troops are being held at “higher readiness” in case of a civil emergency and this figure will be doubled in the effort to support public services.

They will be on standby to provide support to the NHS, including tank drivers being used to transport vital oxygen supplies, the MoD confirmed on Wednesday night.

So far, 104 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK and tens of thousands of people are thought to be infected.

WHO: Countries must isolate, test, treat and trace to reduce coronavirus epidemics

It comes as emergency legislation to tackle the coronavirus outbreak is set to be published after Mr Johnson announced the closure of schools and cancellation of exams.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will table the Emergency Coronavirus Bill that sets out measures aimed at slowing the spread and supporting the NHS.

Schools across the UK were preparing to close to all pupils except those of key workers in a bid to halt the disease’s spread.

English schools will shut their gates on Friday until further notice, as will nurseries, colleges and childminders.

GCSEs and A-levels in both England and Wales will be cancelled – although the Prime Minister said there are plans for students to receive qualifications.

In Scotland and Wales, all schools will close for an early Easter break by Friday. A decision on whether exams will sit in Scotland has not yet been taken.

Mr Johnson said measures taken so far were helping to slow the spread of the disease, but he did not rule out tougher measures being enforced down the line.

Mr Hancock’s emergency legislation will also include plans to hand police powers to arrest and isolate people to protect public health but will be time-limited for two years.

Labour is not expected to force a vote on the legislation, allowing it to pass through Parliament swiftly with some MPs in self-isolation and concerns about others gathering in the House.

But leader Jeremy Corbyn wrote a list of conditions to the PM which he said would need to be considered to gain public support.

Mr Corbyn said the legislation must be renewed by a fresh vote in Parliament every six months in order to prevent too much power being handed to the Government.

He also said rent suspension must be introduced, called for the ban on evictions to last six months and for jobs and incomes to receive greater protection.

Some hospitals have begun stopping all non-essential visits to patients, while the FTSE 100 continued its downward slump as the financial impact of the crisis failed to cease.

The cultural impact also continued, with filming on EastEnders and BBC Studios dramas including Casualty, Doctors, Holby City, Pobol y Cwm and River City was postponed.

However, there was a glimmer of hope in a day of bleak developments when the PM hailed a “game-changer” test was “coming down the track.”

It would test for antibodies to the virus and be able to tell if someone has been infected and recovered, allowing them to return to work.