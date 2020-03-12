Brent has its claims to fame — all those Wembley cup finals, fabulous Neasden Temple and the Kiln Theatre — but being the epicentre of London’s creative life is not one of them.

However, with past and present residents including actors Cillian Murphy, Daniel Craig, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and singer Paloma Faith, the north-west borough can add to its CV being this year’s London Borough of Culture, following a declaration by Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Duchess of Cornwall has already visited a community arts centre in Kilburn to mark the event and the Mayor has put up £1.3 million for a music event at Wembley, plus exhibitions and street festivals, to draw Londoners to Brent, which has been quietly outperforming its peers in terms of property values.

The average Brent home costs £553,000, according to research from Savills, representing better value than any of its seven neighbouring boroughs with the exception of Harrow at £539,000.

Brent prices flatlined last year but over the past five years they are up 18.5 per cent — better, again, than most of its neighbours.

Brent is an unusual borough, covering 17 square miles and perched with prime central London to the south and leafy suburbs to the north.

It contains modern regeneration zones, fashionable London villages, family-friendly suburbs and areas which are very nearly up and come.

£450,000: new-build two-bedroom apartments in Wembley

What there is to buy in Wembley

Wembley covers an enormous patch, with a forest of new high-rise homes around the stadium and family houses around Wembley Central station.

Wembley Central is currently the top scorer, with average prices up by 40 per cent in the last five years to £413,000.

In the borough’s Tokyngton ward, which covers the stadium, prices stand at an average £396,000, up 28 per cent in the same period.

Abigail Grey, managing director of Grey & Co estate agents, thinks the reason for this price growth gap is the property stock. “You don’t get as much interest in new-build homes here, because you do not get as much property for your money,” she says.

Buyers want family houses. Particularly popular is the Barn Hill Estate, a grid of streets just south of Fryent Country Park and an easy walk to Wembley Park station, in Zone 4 on the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines.

This is a premium sort of area, however, where a three-bedroom semi typically costs £850,000 to £900,000.

For more value, Grey suggests looking south of the station, where a similar home will cost £700,000 to £750,000.

If that’s still beyond your budget, there’s better value in Tokyngton. It is a longer walk to the station, with slightly smaller houses, but you should find a three-bedroom house for £550,000 upwards.

There are no new homes for sale around the stadium as developer Quintain is currently concentrating on build-to-rent homes.

But buyers who want to live in the thick of new Wembley’s shops, bars, restaurants and cultural venues can opt for a resale property.

Expect to pay £550,000 to £650,000 for a two-bedroom flat and £300,000 to £350,000 for a one-bedroom nearly new apartment.

Anthology Wembley Parade in North End Road, close to Wembley Park station, is being built with 200 apartments in five blocks set in landscaped gardens. Prices start at £399,000 (anthology.london).

From £82,500: Parkside Place is less than a 10-minute walk from either Sudbury Town station or Sudbury and Harrow Road station

Brent suburbs: Queen’s Park and Kensal Green

The Victorian suburbs of Queen’s Park and Kensal Green sit side by side in south Brent and have enjoyed a tremendous reversal of fortune over the past few years.

Chamberlayne Road, in Kensal Green, has even been described by Vogue as Europe’s hippest street.

Queen’s Park is the more expensive option, with average prices now standing at £1.2 million according to research by Savills.

Prices in Kensal Green are, on average, £735,000. Both locations have seen strong price growth over the past five years, with values rising 35 per cent in Queen’s Park, and 33 per cent in Kensal Green.

Laura Dam Villena, a partner at Knight Frank, suspects there are two reasons for this price differential. “Kensal Green is one stop further up the Tube,” she says. “And Queen’s Park has some very big houses around the park and just north which will distort this figure.”

These houses can be anything from 2,300 to 5,500sq ft, and cost £2 million to £4 million. In Kensal Green a three-bedroom family house would cost an average £1.3 million.

The price growth in both areas is linked, says Dam Villena, to the development of their two main shopping streets: Chamberlayne and Salusbury Roads, former retail wastelands, now full of coffee shops, restaurants, and boutiques.

First-time buyers and families seeking bigger houses and value for money move in from prime central London and other expensive locations such as Notting Hill, St John’s Wood and Hampstead.

After an up-and-down few years, Dam Villena says buyers are more confident but still not throwing money around.

The hot tip for first-time buyers: Sudbury

With prices well below average but on the up, Sudbury is Brent’s top property performer since 2015.

Savills found average prices have grown 43 per cent there in five years, to just under £400,000. The first question most buyers ask is: “Where is it?”

Just north of Wembley, Sudbury is full of affordable family homes, if you can overlook the fact that most of them are mock Tudor style.

Francis Henry, managing director of Daniels estate agents, says the most sought-after part is the Sudbury Court Estate, a conservation area of mostly semi-detached houses priced £550,000 to £700,000.

This is an area with a strong Asian community and buyers are often local first-timers assisted by their parents, or young professionals looking for a family home.

Around Sudbury Town station there are some local shops and neighbourhood restaurants, but no true focal point.

For café life and pubs you need to go to Wembley, or to Harrow on the Hill, an affluent London village a mile away with pretty coffee shops and pubs to explore.

First-time buyers could consider a shared-ownership home at Parkside Place, less than a 10-minute walk from either Sudbury Town station, in Zone 4 on the Piccadilly line, or Sudbury and Harrow Road station, which has trains to Marylebone from 17 minutes.

Prices start at £82,500 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat, or £99,375 for a 25 per cent share of a two bedroom flat (nhgsales.com).