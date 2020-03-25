🔥London bar Mr Fogg's welcomes real-life explorers to tell stories of their daring exploits for new virtual Q&A series🔥

Going Out in London Discover

One of London’s bars is helping to transport people out of their homes by launching a new Q&A series featuring explorers who’ve seen some of the most far-flung corners of the earth.

Mr Fogg’s will be hosting its Explorer Series every Monday at 7pm on its Instagram page, welcoming speakers to share their stories of visiting exotic locations all over the world.

The series will see guests answer five questions in five minutes about their time travelling across the globe, while also discussing their most challenging moments and offering tips on how to explore the world from the comfort of your own front room.

This Monday (March 30) sees explorer and journalist and Sadie Whitelocks join the Mr Fogg’s team, with Ollie Phillips, Tempest Two and the Travel Project lined up over the coming weeks.

Whitelocks’s daring expeditions include scaling Mount Everest, where she helped set the Guinness world record for the highest ever black tie dinner party more than 7,000 metres up.

Phillips is another fascinating guest, whose career has seen him go from captaining the England Rugby Sevens side to yacht racing around the world and breaking the record for the most northerly rugby match ever – hosted on the north pole.

Mr Fogg’s venues in Mayfair, Covent Garden, Fitzrovia and Liverpool Street are based on the adventures of Phileas Fogg, the protagonist of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, itself based on the travels of 19th century explorer William Perry Fogg.

The new series is just one of the virtual events taking place during the coronavirus outbreak, with the worlds of theatre, arts and music hosting streaming events.

