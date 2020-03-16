🔥London at centre of UK coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

London is at the centre of the escalating coronavirus outbreak in Britain, according to official figures.

Hospitals in the capital are braced for a wave of cases within weeks as a sharp rise in the number of deaths — to 35 yesterday — suggested it is a fast-developing situation. All of the top 12 areas with the highest number of Covid-19 cases are in the capital or in commuter-belt counties.

As of yesterday, out of 1,099 confirmed cases in England, 407 were in the London NHS region and 175 in the South East. Combined, this is more than half the total.

The local authority area with the highest number of cases is Hampshire on 53, followed by Kensington and Chelsea on 40, Westminster on 35, Hertfordshire on 32, Southwark 30, Lambeth 26, Barnet 25, Oxfordshire 24, Surrey 23, Camden 22. Brent and Ealing are both on 20.

With the capital being hardest hit, Mayor Sadiq Khan appealed to Londoners to look after the elderly and people with underlying health conditions who are most in danger.

“Our priority must always be to look out for the older and more vulnerable people in our communities who may be most at risk,” he said ahead of a visit to Croydon with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to reassure Londoners about the capital’s response to Covid-19.

“The advice remains that if you have symptoms of coronavirus, stay at home for seven days from when your symptoms started. And we must all continue to wash our hands thoroughly with soap and water throughout the day. This is the best way to protect your loved ones.”

Scientists had expected London to be hard hit by Covid given the size of its population and that it is one of the most visited cities in the world.

The scale of the impact on the capital emerged as:

Boris Johnson was due to announce new measures to combat coronavirus after a meeting of Whitehall’s Cobra emergency committee this afternoon. They were expected to include more details about whole households isolating if one member has Covid-type symptoms of a new continuous cough or high temperature, and on protecting the elderly.

Manufacturers were volunteering to turn over production lines to make life-saving ventilators, with Britain having far fewer per person than Italy, Germany and many other countries. The Government’s surprise appeal for manufacturers, including car makers, to build ventilators, raised doubts over its speed of response to the crisis given the warnings from doctors weeks ago that there would be a shortage of vital equipment. Officials insist work has been under way, including on the precise specification needed for the emergency ventilators.

Investors ignored the efforts of central banks all over the world to restore confidence, with the FTSE 100 plunging more than eight per cent in the first half-hour of trading, before making a slight rally. By mid morning it stood at 5,022.99, down 343.12, or 6.39 per cent, A further £85 billion was knocked off share values. The Footsie is now down more than a third this year, with new Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey facing the crisis in his first day in the job.

Tens of thousands of Londoners were already working from home, with Tube use dropping by 19 per cent last week compared with the same period last year, and passenger numbers on rail services also down about a fifth. Transport for London expects a loss in fares of “up to £500million”.

Britain’s links to the world were starting to shut down as BA and easyJet announced plans to dramatically scale back services and Donald Trump’s ban on flights to the US due to come into force. The Foreign Office was also advising against all but essential travel to more than 30 countries, including Spain and Italy.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were holding emergency talks with rail and air companies to prop them up and stop them having to run “ghost” services with no or few passengers.

School leaders were meeting Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to discuss the implications of schools being closed and exams postponed.

Labour MP Kate Osborne confirmed she had tested positive for Covid-19 , the second MP to get the infection after health minister Nadine Dorries.

Supermarkets were urged to cut their ranges of food brands and flavours to make it easier for fewer staff to stock shelves.

Shares in Primark-owner Associated British Foods were suspended at 9am after the company said it had been forced to temporarily close stores which make up one-third of its sales.

Mr Shapps described the spread of coronavirus as an “international crisis”. He told BBC Breakfast: “This is no doubt at all, there is no sugar-coating this. This is obviously an international crisis and we need a great national effort to help everybody in society get through this. But we will get through it. We will beat this virus, but there is no shortcut, unfortunately, to getting there.” Mr Shapps said people over the age of 70 will be asked to self-isolate “as and when the moment is right”, but that they would still be able to go outside and do some things, such as “walk the dog”.

Compared with many other countries, the Government has so far gone out on a limb by not moving to high-profile “social distancing” measures.

The Prime Minister’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings signalled new measures would be on the way soon, saying: “The Government will be making further announcements today.”

The death rate from Covid-19 in the UK appears to be higher than a number of other countries, with 35 deaths from 1,391 cases. This is understood to be partly because testing is now focusing on severely ill people, often in hospital, rather than the wider population.

Spain will extend a 15-day state of emergency that has shut down much of the country and may close its borders, ministers said.

In Italy, the European epicentre, prime minister Giuseppe Conte said existing measures could not halt the outbreak as the number of victims rose to 24,747 cases and 1,809 deaths.