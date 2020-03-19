🔥London air pollution plummets as coronavirus self-isolation measures keep motorists off roads🔥

London’s air pollution levels have decreased by more than a third, as self-isolation measures taken on account of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) keep motorists off the roads.

Recent recordings from The Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show that quantities of the air pollutant nitrogen dioxide (NO2) were lower on Monday than on Sunday – unusual as the former is normally a far busier day for the city’s streets.

Indeed, all 165 air quality sites across the UK recorded “low” levels of air pollution, according to The Times – with the Met Office’s current outlook for the next few days predicting low levels will continue.

The news comes as satellite images from the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA reveal a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in other parts of the world as well.

Notably, in China and Italy – the countries worst affected by COVID-19 – which have both seen a dramatic fall in pollution.

In a recent tweet by ESA #EarthObservation, a time-lapse video indicates the changes in nitrogen dioxide emissions across Europe from January 1 until March 11 2020.

It revealed a “particularly evident”‘ decline in NO2 emissions over Italy’s Po Valley, the agency noted.

In spite of this, however, the world can expect only a short stint of cleaner air to lie ahead; experts predict pollution levels will return to” normal” when travel and manufacturing recommence.