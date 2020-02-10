🔥Locke and Key season 2: Renewal status and expected release date🔥

LOCKE & KEY, photo courtesy Netflix Locke and Key has successfully been captivating audiences with a beautiful story and mystery. Will the supernatural drama score a second season? If so, when will it premiere?Netflix’s Locke and Key is the best new series on the streaming titan so far this year. Those who have not yet caught all the episodes need to plan out a long binge-watch session soon so they can know what they are missing out on. That said, please note there will be a few light spoilers ahead! Watch the first season first before reading on.Locke and Key follow siblings Tyler, Kinsey and Bode shortly after the sudden death of their father, Rendell. The family moves into Randell’s childhood home in Massachusetts, hoping to connect with him this way. But the house is not what it appears to be. Mystery lingers in every corner and the siblings soon begin to discover magic keys that unlock secret doors and passageways.The first season ends with plenty of questions and even a few cliffhangers, but, unfortunately, that doesn’t always secure a second season on Netflix (or any outlet). So what does this mean for Locke and Key?Renewal StatusNetflix has not announced a season renewal just yet! But this isn’t all bad news. It’s normal for the streaming giant to wait a couple of weeks before revealing their plans for more episodes. And in the case of Locke and Key, it has only been a few short days.The Locke and Key‘s team is confident they’ll receive a renewal, though, as Screen Rant reports that work on season 2 has already begun. In fact, work on a second season started before season 1 even premiered. Let’s hope enough viewers tuned in to watch and Netflix renews the series, soon! We’ll be sure to keep you posted as soon as we learn more.Expected Release Date If we do get an all-new set of keys, season 2 can be expected to drop about a year from the release date of season 1. Typically, seasons are separated by about 12 months. Sometimes, there’s a little variance because of the length of filming, so it could be a little bit of a longer wait for season 2.This means Locke and Key season 2 will more than likely drop in early 2021. If it’s not released in early 2021, we can definitely expect to see the new season sometime next year.Locke and Key season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.