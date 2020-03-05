🔥Locke and Key: Genevieve Kang teases what could be in Season 2🔥

Genevieve Kang – Photo Credit: Kristina Ruddick We don’t know if Locke and Key will be renewed for a second season or not, but if it is, Genevieve Kang has some things to tease.While we’re still not sure which way Netflix will go with Locke and Key‘s future, we certainly hope that it’s going to be a renewal. Genevieve Kang, who plays Jackie on the series, certainly has a few exciting things to tease. Well, more like things that she hopes will happen or could see in the future.Kang talked to Netflix Life exclusively about the series, including her dream projects.Netflix Life: What did you do to prepare for the role?Genevieve Kang: I read the scripts and I learned my lines! Truthfully, I connected with Jackie immediately and have always seen a part of me in her and/or vice versa. Our writers have done such an incredible job at shaping and creating this ensemble of multidimensional characters, so when it came to Jackie, I was so easily able to lift her off the page and make her my own. Sometimes, a character just clicks for me and she’s one of them.NL: Had you read the comics before taking on the role?Kang: I hadn’t. When I was preparing to audition for the role of Jackie, I scoured the internet for information about Locke & Key and learned very quickly that Jackie, as portrayed in the comic books, is significantly different from how she’s written in the scripts. So, I actually chose right then and there not to read the comics and to approach the series as its own unique standalone material.NL: Is there anything we didn’t get to see about Jackie that you can’t wait to come out later in the series, assuming we’ll see Locke and Key renewed?Kang: I’d love to explore more of Jackie’s backstory. We don’t get a lot of this in the first season, but it would be really fun to know a bit more about where she’s come from, why and how is she so forgiving of others. Certainly she has a darker side, too?NL: What would you love to see in Locke and Key Season 2?Kang: Of course, we’re going to see more use of the existing keys and new keys that are discovered. With our duo of demons now, it would be cool to see that expand into an entire army of demons. An evil army versus the Locke kids, plus Jackie and Scot, the remaining members of the demon disposal gang? That could be fun!In keeping the show grounded in reality, I’m also curious to see what happens to the Lockes as more details about their past unfold and as some of the older kids near 18 and adulthood—because when you become an adult, you no longer remember the magic.NL: How would you say Jackie would react in your head when she learns Eden isn’t Eden anymore?Kang: I think Jackie is shocked by the concept of magic and the supernatural. But once she accepts the magic as part of her new reality, I don’t know that she would find it all that surprising to learn that Eden isn’t Eden anymore. It might change how often they eat lunch together.NL: What would you like to see between Jackie and Tyler moving forward?Kang: I’d like to see Jackie and Tyler’s relationship deepen. It would be nice to see Tyler open up more with Jackie, maybe about his past and his dad. Tyler also hasn’t been completely honest with Jackie, so it will be interesting to see if any of what he’s not telling her (about his encounter with Dodge) surfaces in season two.NL: I know there’s already been some talk about Season 2 for the writers. Have they shared anything with you that you can tease at all?Kang: I don’t know anything! I visited the writer’s room during their first week back in October and at that time they didn’t have much of anything to tell me, nor was there really anything posted on the walls that I could try and decipher (trust me, I tried!).Genevieve Kang – Photo Credit: Kristina RuddickNL: Have you got any other upcoming projects you can talk about?Kang: Yes! You can watch me in the feature film Run This Town with Ben Platt and Damien Lewis, which has its wide release in theatres on Mar. 6.NL: What are you most passionate about outside Locke and Key (and maybe even acting)?Kang: I’m really passionate about health and wellness. I’m a certified holistic nutritionist—not currently practicing, but that was my last job before transitioning to acting full-time a few years ago. There’s great value in good health and being well, physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.My philosophy in wellness is rooted in the belief that we have the ability to heal ourselves in a holistic way and the first step for doing so is cultivating a deeper understanding of self. I love developing new and delicious, nutrient-dense recipes in my kitchen and you can usually find me on the weekend with some kind of food smeared on my face for a cleansing, detoxifying, or hydrating mask—skincare is super important, too!NL: If you could do any dream project, what would it be?Kang: I’d love to work with Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, one or both. But I’d also love to star in an action film. Maybe an action film by Greta and Noah.What are you excited to see in Locke and Key Season 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below.