🔥Locke and Key could be renewed for season 2 this week🔥

LOCKE & KEY – Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix It’s been almost one month since Locke and Key premiered on Netflix, and we’re hoping to see that season 2 renewal news very soon.We’re anxiously waiting for Netflix to renew Locke and Key for season 2. If history is any indication, there’s a good chance we could see the streaming network announce the Locke and Key season 2 renewal sometime this week.Netflix usually waits about one month to announce a show is renewed for season 2. We haven’t seen Netflix follow that 30-day window with a renewal recently, but it has happened before with big shows like Lucifer, On My Block and others.According to Collider, Carlton Cuse, the showrunner of Locke and Key, recently announced Netflix has already brought back the writers to prep season 2 while they take the usual 30-day window to gather data.Well, it’s almost been 30 days since the show premiered, which means we could be getting the renewal news this week!Technically, that 30-day window will end on Sunday, March 8, so if Netflix renews the series for season 2 a little early, that’ll happen by the end of the week.Overall, I don’t think there’s any reason for fans to be worried about Locke and Key getting canceled at Netflix. This show has everything going for it right now! The story is great, and it sets up the new season. The fan response has been outstanding, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down even though the show has been out for more than three weeks.Netflix recently unveiled the Top 10 lists to track which shows and movies are the most popular at a given time. Well, Locke and Key has been all over those Top 10 lists since the streaming network started sharing that information. That’s right where this show needs to be to ensure the season 2 renewal happens.At this point, it’d be silly for Netflix to cancel this series. The story is perfectly set up for a new season. The whole cast, crew, and creative team is ready to come back, as far as we know, and that’s the most important thing. On top of all that, the fans have and are binge-watching this show, and the fans want to see season 2! Just take a look on social media, and you’ll see fans calling for another season.It seems pretty likely that Locke and Key season 2 will happen, and we’ll let you know as soon as Netflix announces any news about the future of the series!