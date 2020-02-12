🔥Locke and Key: 5 burning questions we need answered in season 2🔥

LOCKE & KEY, photo courtesy Netflix The Netflix original series Locke and Key was thrilling and exciting. After watching the season 1 finale, we have five burning questions for season 2. Spoilers ahead!Locke and Key just premiered on Netflix at the beginning of February, and after watching the first season, I’m left with a few questions I hope will be answered in season 2.I hadn’t read the graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez that Locke and Key was based on, but after watching the TV series, the novels are now on my reading list. Each episode was better than the last, and as questions were answered, even more questions were raised in the next episode.Although a sophomore season isn’t official yet, the creative writing team from Season 1 is already writing season 2, according to a report from Collider. That’s a good sign, and hopefully, I get my questions answered soon.5. Who built Keyhouse?The ancestral home of the Locke family is a creepy Victorian home with tons of family portraits. When the family arrived after Rendell’s murder, they are taken on a tour of the house by Rendell’s brother, Duncan. Nina’s reasoning for leaving Seattle was a combination of getting a fresh start and renovating the house to sell later on.Duncan is hesitant to go into any great detail about the history and origins of Keyhouse, and in fact, he flipped the bird at the house when he left. Obviously, there is a lot more history to the house then we learned in season 1. We learned about when Rendell lived there and what happened, but not much more than that.There is magic all over the estate from the well house to the memory tree and even the family cemetery, where the spirit of Chamberlain Locke stands guard over the estate. He tells Bode that Rendell and his friends used the keys to visit him all the time when they were kids.This begs the question: Who built the house and why? Did magic exist on the land before the house was built? Or, was the magic built into the house and land as it was built? Enquiring minds want to know.4. Who made the Keys?When the Locke family moved into Keyhouse, Bode started hearing whispers which led him to various keys hidden around the house. There is the Anywhere Key which transports you to any place you’ve seen. The Head Key allows you to view what is in a person’s head, but the most important key we know about so far is the Omega Key which unlocks that big door.The Black Door raises even more questions, but I’m curious about how the keys were made and why.Were the keys made when the house was built or was the house built for the keys? It seems the keys were made specifically for the Locke family, as they are the only ones that can hear the keys whispering to them. Plus, according to Dodge, she physically can’t take a key away from a Locke, but she can from everyone else.There’s a good chance we’ll find out a lot more about this weird house and its keys in the second season.3. How many keys are there?In the first season, a bunch of keys were found. I’m counting 10 so far, including the Anywhere Key, Mirror Key, Ghost Key, Memory Key, Head Key, Identity Key, Music Box Key, Fire Key, Shadow Key with the Crown of Shadows and the Omega key.Was that all of the keys, or are there more keys to be discovered? Mark killed himself with the Fire key preventing Dodge from finding the keys he was protecting. Elle mentioned the keys the others were protecting, but ended by saying Mark hid the rest of the keys in the house. We know she also had the Echo key, as well.There was no mention just how many keys had been made, but I think it’s clear there will be more keys found in season 2.2. What is the Black Door?The Locke siblings learn that Lucas didn’t drown, but when their father’s friends opened the door in the sea caves, something hit Lucas. When that happened, Lucas ceased to exist, and the other took over his body.When Connor and Lindsey opened the door to shove Elle, thinking it was Lucas/Dodge, through it another ball of light hit Eden, and now there are two evil beings on the loose in this small town.But, what exactly is the Black Door? It seems to be keeping something out rather than somewhere the Lockes want to go. It also would make all the other keys related to each other somehow and the Locke family guardians of that doorway or portal.What are those glowing fireballs that are being kept from entering, and why the Locke family as the guardian?That leads us to the final burning question.1. Who is the Locke family?Besides the pun on the name Locke, the family is the guardians over a bunch of magical keys that open doorways and portals. Connor, Lindsey, and Bode weren’t the first Locke’s to inherit and use the keys. However, Rendell and Duncan want nothing to do with their inheritance. Rendell moved to the opposite coast in Seattle to get away and never mentioned anything of the family to his children.Duncan doesn’t have anything nice to say about the ancestral home, and the ghost of Chamberlain didn’t say much to Bode. The only thing Chamberlain did say, was that Rendell and his friends played with the keys when they were children.We gather that the incident dealing with Lucas who killed two of his friends had something to do with Rendell’s reticence. Yet, there were generations of Locke’s before Rendell, and Chamberlain wasn’t surprised about the keys.The ancestral home, the keys, and the land is owned by the Lockes. Only they can hear the whispering of the keys and the keys cannot be physically taken from them. So, who exactly is the Locke Family? There’s obviously more to who this family is and why they are important.Hopefully, we find out more in Locke and Key season 2!