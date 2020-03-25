🔥Lockdown libations: The drinks delivery services bringing the bar to your doorstep🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Life in lockdown goes two ways: on the one hand, it inspires good intentions of self-isolation self-improvement — plans to be prison fit, new resolve to write that novel — but on the other, being cooped up sends us all scrambling for new comforts, especially with the pubs rightly off-limits.

Still, if ever there was time for a drink, it’s now — and fortunately London delivery services are stepping up. One is The Wine List, which offers solace during self-distancing — two bottles a month of solace, to be precise — with the chance to finally make good on any ancient ambitions to know the difference between merlot and malbec.

The premise is simple; would-be wine buffs are posted a bottle of red and a bottle of white every month, boxed up with a little light-hearted literature and details of virtual tastings.

“By the end of the year, you’ll have built up a base level of knowledge which means you could go into a supermarket, see a wine, and have a rough idea of what it’s going to taste like,” says founder Josh Lachkovic, 31. “It’s empowering people to know more, to know what questions to ask and how to ask them, and to have a bit of fun along the way.” It’s not about turning Londoners into the type of people who talk pinot at parties, then, but about helping regular drinkers pick the right thing. “You basically only buy £80 bottles of wine out when you don’t know what you’re doing,” says Lachkovic. “When you do, you realise there’s probably a great Greek white that’ll be half the price and taste just as good.” The Wine List’s subscription comes in at £32 a month for two £16 wines, plus £7 postage. Lachkovic also sends out Josh’s Wine List, a free weekly newsletter which covers boozy news, unravels wine terms and recommends new, easy-to-find wines to try.

The virtual tastings are new. “That’s become a bit of a necessity,” Lachkovic laughs, “I’d planned to do in-person events, but, well …”

From next week, he’ll be launching “live taste-alongs”, where anyone can join in by following along on YouTube Live and IGTV. “You’ll taste the wines, get involved, and ask the questions you might feel too stupid to usually,” says Lachkovic.

Those who want a more thorough session – or businesses looking to move their work socials online — can sign up for paid-for small group ­sessions on the Wine List website, thewinelist.net. In them, Lachkovic talks through his four ways to get to know wine: by considering how it looks, smells, tastes and ultimately, just deciding whether you like it. “Lots of tastings just focus on whether the wine is ‘good’ or not,” says Lachkovic, “But it should also be about, do you actually want to drink it?”

It’s an unpretentious, easy approach to drinking. Both the online sessions and written notes include practical tips, too, so it’s not all about sniffing out hints of elderflower.

“You might not want to do this in a restaurant, maybe, but it works at home — if you want to figure out the acidity, swallow a mouthful of wine, quickly open your mouth and lean forward, and time how quickly it takes for your mouth to fill up with saliva,” Lachkovic explains, “The quicker it is, the higher the acidity.

“Another thing is to swirl the wine around your mouth. Imagine it’s milk. Does it feel more like semi-skimmed or full fat? That feeling is an indicator of what you’d call ‘body’”.

Lachkovic’s lessons should come in handy in ensuring you don’t get stuck with any duff deliveries, especially now more places are selling their stocks online. In Elephant and Castle, neighbourhood wine bar Diogenes the Dog (diogenesthedog.co.uk) is also offering a helping hand, running a “home sommelier” service matching food to wine over the phone; they’re delivering the wine free of charge to those within a mile of the bar, but will go further for big orders, and they’ve started selling groceries too.

Elsewhere, for the first time Portuguese favourite Bar Douro (bardouro.co.uk) is retailing its list online.

It’s not all about wine. East London’s Signature Brew (signaturebrew.co.uk) has launched its “pub in a box”. Besides plenty of beer — either eight, 16 or 24 cans — it includes glasses, beer mats, snacks, a music quiz and a Spotify playlist.

The Walthamstow brewery, best known for its recipe collaborations with bands including Idles, Mogwai and Slaves, is hiring musicians who have had their tours cancelled to send out their boxes.

For those whose cocktail hour is getting earlier and earlier, the new Primo Aperitivo (primoaperitivo.com) ready-to-serve negroni now comes with free delivery; £26 buys five serves. Shuttered Scottish restaurant Mac & Wild (macandwild.com) is also doing a bottled negroni, delivered nationwide, as well as eight others; try the Islay Manhattan, which has a hearty hit of smoke. They’re now also operating as a butcher as well, which is handy.

If whisky isn’t your thing, get in touch with the Ladies & Gentlemen bars (ladiesandgents.co), who promise premixed gin or vodka “Quarantinis”.

Whatever you’re drinking, tell yourself it’s all an education — that way, it still counts as self-improvement.

More drinks delivery services to try in London

Hacha Agaveria bar delivering tequila, mezcal and bottled margaritas, hachabar.com

The Laughing Heart Wine bar and restaurant offering cellar deliveries, thelaughingheartlondon.com (Available via Slerp)

Passione Vino Lively Shoreditch wine bar offering home delivery, passionevino.co.uk

Casamigos x Bevy Get George Clooney’s tequila sent to you within the hour with delivery app Bevy, bevy.co

The Duppy Share The rum brand has teamed up with Fever-Tree mixers to offer a “self-isolation kit”, with all profits going towards Hospitality Action, theduppyshare.com

Scout Matt Whiley’s internationally renowned bar is serving martinis and vespers to go (delivery temporarily suspended, but should resume by the weekend), scout.bar

Hedonism The home of high-end wine, which usually supplies Ollie Dabbous’ excellent Hide restaurant, is now offering free delivery on orders of six bottles or more, hedonism.co.uk

Octavian Getting seriously into your wine? Octavian specialise in fine, rare and hard to find bottles, all available for delivery, octavian.co.uk