Local nonprofit picked to help implement Cure Violence program

Larry Alexander, at left, talks to 414LIFE worker Bernard “Bud” Carpenter on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Alexander told Carpenter that his car window was shot out several months ago and he could here shooting nightly in his neighborhood. Carpenter and other members of 414LIFE were canvassing the neighborhood and handing out literature about their organization. They were asking residents to call them if they knew of conflicts that could possibly escalate into violence. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

ST. LOUIS — A local nonprofit was picked Tuesday to help implement the city’s Cure Violence anti-crime program.Employment Connection, which helps ex-offenders and others get jobs, will serve as program manager for Cure Violence in the first area to be covered — taking in parts of the Wells-Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said the program is expected to begin in that area April 1.Chicago-based Cure Violence helps local governments hire and train residents of high-crime neighborhoods to work to deescalate conflicts that could lead to violence.Steve Conway, the mayor’s chief of staff, said Employment Connection was chosen by a city selection committee and that a contract would be submitted to the city Board of Estimate and Apportionment for approval next week. The contract amount will be released by then, he said.If the estimate board approves the contract, Conway said, the Cure Violence organization will work with Employment Connection to line up the first residents to serve as violence interrupters in that initial neighborhood.He said Employment Connection was among eight organizations that submitted proposals to manage the initial program. He said more than half were nonprofits. He said the city will also contract with outside organizations to manage the program in other targeted areas.The city has allocated $7 million to begin the program.The selection committee which met Tuesday included Conway; City Health Director Fredrick Echols, whose department is overseeing the Cure Violence initiative; and representatives of the city public safety department, the comptroller’s office and the aldermanic president’s office.

