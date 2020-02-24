Local bar plans ‘drag’ caravan to protest Missouri lawmaker’s bill

From left, drag performers Desiré Declyne, Celeste Covington, Maxi Glamour and Helena Handbag read to children during Drag Queen Story Time at the St. Louis Public Library downtown in 2017.Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

Jerry Naunheim Jr.

Call it political action, call it social activism, call it a drag race to Jeff City.Just John, a popular St. Louis nightclub among STL’s LGBT community, is organizing a shuttle-bus caravan in March to Missouri’s state capital to protest a proposed law that aims to prevent “drag queen story hours.”The bus leaves at 9 a.m. March 7 from the bar’s parking lot, 4112 Manchester Avenue in The Grove, and returns later that day after the demonstration.The invitation on social media says, “Queens, Kings & Everything in between. It’s time we stand together at the Missouri capitol. Even if you don’t do drag, but you support drag queen story time — come support and rally with us.”The drag queen story hour originated in San Francisco in 2015 and has since spread to many other cities.The St. Louis Public Library held its first such story hour in September 2017 and now schedules two each year. The next story hour is 2 p.m. April 4 at the Central Library in downtown St. Louis.The bill before the Missouri Legislature was introduced by state Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, in southwest Missouri.Baker said his bill is not aimed at banning books or other reading material, but simply to limit the types of programs offered by libraries.”If we were trying to ban books or censor literature, I would kill the bill myself,” Baker told The Kansas City Star.Baker told the Star that he objects to the story hours. “And I think a lot of parents do. That’s where in a public space, our kids could be exposed to something that’s age-inappropriate,” he said.

