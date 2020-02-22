🔥Lo Celso stamp: VAR officials perform U-turn admitting Tottenham star should have seen red vs Chelsea🔥

The Premier League’s use of the Video Asssistant Review (VAR) system has descended into farce after officials admitted they were wrong to not to send off Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso against Chelsea.

The Argentinian playmaker escaped punishment for a challenge on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta during the second half of Saturday’s London derby.

The incident occurred in front of both teams’ benches with Blues manager Frank Lampard fuming on the touchline and the replay appeared to show Lo Celso stamp on Azpilicueta’s leg.

VAR intervened when the ball went out of play but, after reviewing the challenge for a minute with several different angles shown, no further action was taken and Lo Celso stayed on the pitch.

But the officials watching from Stockley Park – the Premier League’s VAR hub – performed an incredible U-turn, admitting just 20 minutes after the incident they were wrong to decide against recommending a red card.

Lo Celso escaped punishment for his challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta Photo: Action Images via Reuters

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey sent a tweet claiming they had been in contact with Stockley Park officials, who had admitted their fault in getting the decision wrong.

“We have been speaking to Stockley Park who have admitted they got the decision wrong and Lo Celso should have been sent off.”

The incident did not appear to affect Chelsea too much in their work on the pitch, however.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso were enough to guide them to victory, despite Antonio Rudiger’s late own goal, as the Blues moved four points clear of their London rivals in the standings.