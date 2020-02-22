🔥Lo Celso stamp: Should the Tottenham star have been sent off by VAR against Chelsea?🔥

Chelsea were left to question the use of VAR once again after Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso escaped punishment for a challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Blues were leading 2-0 in the London derby at Stamford Bridge after goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso.

But Frank Lampard was left fuming on the touchline after believing Lo Celso should have been given his marching orders for a challenge on the Spanish defender.

The replay appeared to show the Argentinian playmaker catching Chelsea captain Azpilicueta high on his shin with his boot early in the second half.

The incident took place in front of both benches and referee Michael Oliver blew his whistle for a free-kick before VAR intervened.

But after reviewing the incident for serious foul play several times over the space of a minute, VAR official David Coote and assistant Adam Nunn decided against recommending a red card because “there was no where else he could put his foot”.

The decision left Lampard incensed, who clearly made his case to the fourth official that Lo Celso should have been sent off.

It comes just six days after another controversial VAR incident in which Manchester United defender Harry Maguire avoided a red card for kicking out at Michy Batshuayi.

