🔥Lo Celso lucky to avoid red card as Mourinho is humiliated on Chelsea return with Tottenham🔥

Dan Kilpatrick provides the Tottenham analysis after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho humiliated on Chelsea return

Frank Lampard condemned Jose Mourinho to humiliation on his return to Stamford Bridge by completing the double over his former mentor, as Chelsea ran out deserved 2-1 winners to move four points clear of Tottenham. Mourinho initiated the mind games before the game by claiming he knew Chelsea would line-up with a back-five, just as they did in their 2-0 win at Spurs in December when Lampard outfoxed the Portuguese with his approach.

In response, Mourinho mirrored Lampard’s formation, setting-up in a 3-4-3 system, but while Chelsea looked well-drilled in their formation, Spurs looked like a side unsure of what they should be doing. Ultimately, Lampard felt proactive and Mourinho simply reactive – a criticism that has dogged the 57-year-old in recent years. There are obvious caveats to Spurs’ approach given their missing personnel but Chelsea were there for the taking given their home form and this felt like another afternoon where Mourinho paid the price for conservatism.

Photo: PA

Lo Celso lucky to avoid a red card

Mourinho claimed pre-match that no side in Europe has worse injury problems in a specific position than Spurs but the situation could have got worse for the Portuguese, had Giovani Lo Celso been given a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

It looked all the world like dangerous play from the Argentine but the VAR decided against punishing him, before Stockley Park bizarrely admitting the error to BT Sport. It was another damning low point for the technology but a blessing for Mourinho, who can scarcely have afforded to lose Lo Celso for three matches, particularly with Dele Alli facing a possible suspension for discrimination.

Ndombele showing justifies Mourinho caution Tottenham’s record-signing

Tanguy Ndombele returned to the starting XI for only the second time since New Year’s Day but did little to suggest Mourinho has been underusing him of late.

The Frenchman looked wildly off the pace in an hour run-out – admittedly in difficult circumstances, as Spurs bypassed the midfield with long balls and Chelsea won the battle for supremacy in the middle of the park.

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Given Mourinho’s problems elsewhere in the team, he desperately needs Ndombele fit and firing and, frankly, it is about time the 23-year-old stepped-up. Ndombele showed his quality on a couple of occasions, including a burst into the Chelsea box when he should have shot, but he is not offered the side enough during their time of need.