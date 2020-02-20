🔥Lloyds finally draws line under PPI as total payout bill hits £22 billion🔥

Lloyds Bank on Thursday finally signalled an end to its PPI horror story as it had its first quarter since 2018 without more provisions for compensation.

The bank shocked investors with a sudden £1.8 billion jump in PPI costs three months ago after a surge in claims before the August 29 deadline for applications. But in its end-of-year results today it set aside no more.

While finance director William Chalmers admitted “you can never say never with PPI”, he said the last claim would be paid by the end of the year. That would mean Lloyds has paid out a total of £22 billion for its mis-selling of PPI.

The PPI bill meant pre-tax profits were £4.39 billion for the year, down 26% from £5.96 billion in 2018.

Underlying profits were £7.5 billion, down 7% against the prior year’s £8.07 billion.

After a tough 2019 of low interest rates and cut-throat competition in the mortgage market, chief executive António Horta-Osório struck an upbeat tone.

“In spite of very significant uncertainty about the future relationship with Europe, the economy was quite resilient. Now, with a new majority Government in place, there is a clear sense of direction and some signs of generally improving economic conditions.”

He said Lloyds had seen markedly more applications for home loans in January. He added that Boris Johnson’s new Government’s “very significant” spending plans for infrastructure would boost the economy further.

However, Horta-Osório lowered Lloyds’ 2020 targets for the key profitability measure known as return on tangible equity from 14-15% to 12-13%.That remains well ahead of Barclays, HSBC and RBS.

He described his forecasts as “prudent”, saying the early signs of the economic rally were still to come through in real activity. While its mortgage lending — fuelled by the £3.8 billion takeover of Tesco Bank’s home loans book — has been strong, lending to businesses remained subdued last year.

The total dividends for its shareholders — including 2.4 million retail investors — are 3.37p a share, up 5% on the previous year.

Shares in Lloyds rose 1p to 56p, 14p lower than the price at which the Government sold its final stake in the bailed-out lender in 2017.

Lloyds said it was too early to predict the impact of a recently ordered review into its handling of claims arising from the HBOS Reading scandal.