🔥Living near a busy road increases lung cancer risk by 10%, report claims🔥

A report by King’s College London has revealed that living near a busy road in the UK could increase the risk of developing lung cancer by 10%.

It could also significantly impact children, whose lung development could be stunted by up to 14%, with as many as 10,075 children a year affected in London.

The research, supported by a group of 15 health and environment NGOs – including the British Lung Foundation, Asthma UK and the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change – assessed 13 different health risks caused by pollution in 13 cities across the UK and Poland.

It uncovered that living within 50 metres of a major road could significantly increase the chances of developing such conditions as heart disease, strokes, bronchitis, as well as lung cancer and reduced lung function in children.

Approximately one third of Londoners (circa three million people) are believed to live near a busy road. Reducing air pollution by a fifth would bring the number of lung cancer cases in the capital down by 7.6%, the report says.

The group behind the research are urging all political parties campaigning in the General Election on December 12 to pledge their commitment to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

It advises PM2.5 levels be reduced to under 10μg/m3 by 2030 – a target the group want enshrined in law.

Dr Sandy Robertson, emergency medicine registrar at the Homerton University Hospital London and council member of the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change, says: “It’s clear to see the effect of air pollution on the demand for emergency care in A&E waiting rooms. This study from King’s College quantifies the staggering scale of that link.

“Children in London are 4.2% more likely to be hospitalised by asthma on days of high pollution – resulting in an extra 74 child admissions. Air pollution is not only an individual tragedy for those whose health suffers, it is also an unsustainable burden on our NHS.

“But we can make a difference. In the lead up to this General Election, it’s essential that all political parties commit to supporting a legally binding target to meet WHO air quality limits by 2030.”

Dr Heather Walton, senior lecturer in environmental health at King’s College London, adds: “This is the first time that health impact calculations for such a wide range of health conditions and cities have been included in one report.

“While previous calculations have concentrated on deaths, life-expectancy and broad types of hospital admissions, our report includes symptoms that affect a larger number of people such as chest infections (‘acute bronchitis’) in children and effects on specific groups of people such as asthmatics.

“The project has worked throughout to ensure a strong link between publicly understandable statements and their scientific basis.”

The group are also campaigning for a national network of Clean Air Zones to be introduced across the country. The Ultra Low Emissions Zone introduced in central London in April has cut the number of the most polluting vehicles by more than a third, according to Transport for London.

It also raised £51 million in its first four months.