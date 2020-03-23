🔥Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold: My other favourite team is Barcelona🔥

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he is an admirer of Barcelona.

The 21-year-old defender, whose quick corner helped seal the Reds’ remarkable turnaround against Barca in the Champions League semi-finals last season, told GQ he would be happy to spend the rest of his career at Anfield.

But asked if there was any other club he particularly likes, he said: “I’d say my favourite other team would be Barca.

“I feel as though they’ve got kind of the same values and beliefs as Liverpool.”

One of his rivals for the right-back role for England, Kieran Trippier, is playing with Atletico Madrid, but Alexander-Arnold has no plans to follow the former Tottenham man to Spain.

“I check up on all the leagues,” he said. “It’s not something I’ve ever really thought about. I’ve always loved Liverpool. I’ve always supported them. I’ve always played for them.

“So, I’ve never had that reason to think about it. Yeah, still now, I wouldn’t sit there in my room and daydream about playing somewhere else.”