🔥Liverpool's Harry Wilson has 'tough decision' to make as Bournemouth loan spell nears end🔥

Liverpool’s Harry Wilson says he has a “tough decision” to make as his loan spell with Bournemouth draws towards its conclusion.

The 22-year-old Wales international has made just one appearance or Liverpool, a 25 minute substitute FA Cup cameo against Plymouth Argyle in 2017.

The midfielder enjoyed a successful loan to Hull in 2018 and is now thriving with Bournemouth, scoring six goals in an impressive debut Premier League campaign.

Wilson says that he is targeting a place in the Liverpool team but acknowledges that he cannot wait around and may have to search for alternative options.

“I feel I’ve got that decision to make in the summer,” he told BT Sport ahead of Liverpool’s game against Bournemouth. “My last two years of loans have been good.

Wilson has scored 6 goals in 23 Premier League games for Bournemouth (via Getty Images)

“This one has been really positive as well. I’m finally in the Premier League which I’ve worked towards.

“In the summer I’ll be concentrating on Wales, but once that’s done with I feel I may have a decision to make.”

Wilson has certainly thrived under Eddie Howe with Bournemouth but it hasn’t always been as easy for the young midfielder, a loan spell in League One particularly challenging.

“I’ve always had belief in myself. My first loan spell I was 18. I went to Crewe, and I felt I’d scored all these goals for Liverpool’s youth teams and I’d go to League One and it would be the same.

“I quickly found out that it wasn’t. It took me to come back, captain the U23 side for a year and a half to really get my confidence back.”

In comparison to Liverpool teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, Wilson has had a relatively late start to his Premier League career.

He now believes it’s time to kick on, however, and says his wealth of fist team experience will provide him with a significant boost.

“I was training with the first team day in, day out, but never getting in the squad. Then I went on loan to Hull and I felt my career really started.

“It was a bit later than I’d expected, but I’m 22 and I’ve got over 100 appearances under my belt in men’s football and I’m in the Premier League where I’ve always wanted to be.