🔥Liverpool XI vs West Ham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

After having the luxury of fielding what many consider Liverpool’s strongest XI for the first time all season at Atletico Madrid last week, Jurgen Klopp must come up with a new formula for the visit of West Ham United.

The hamstring injury Jordan Henderson picked up in Spain is likely to sideline him for three weeks.

That should provide an opportunity for Naby Keita, who came into the team for last weekend’s trip to Norwich City.

Xherdan Shaqiri is the only other absentee, with the playmaker not yet ready to return to training following a calf problem.

With a rare free midweek approaching, Klopp is unlikely to be prompted into making too many other changes to a familiar line-up.

Here’s the Liverpool XI we expect to face West Ham this weekend…

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.