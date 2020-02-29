🔥Liverpool XI vs Watford: Latest team news, predicted lineup and confirmed injuries🔥

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be promoted to the Liverpool starting XI at Watford this afternoon.

The Englishman’s dynamism helped the Reds overturn a 2-1 deficit to secure a come-from-behind victory over West Ham earlier this week, and that could factor into Jurgen Klopp’s thinking when he selects a team for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Were Oxlade-Chamberlain to come in, it is likely he will take the starting berth of the man he replaced against David Moyes’ team, Naby Keita.

Klopp’s options from the bench may be limited by the continued absence of Xherdan Shaqiri, who is still recovering from the muscular injury he picked up late last month.

James Milner remains sidelined after missing out on the win over West Ham with a small issue of his own, but should return against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Liverpool are likely to make few other changes, with captain Jordan Henderson out once more.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane