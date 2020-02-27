🔥Liverpool XI vs Watford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries for Premier League🔥

An eye-catching cameo in Liverpool’s last outing, a 3-2 win over West Ham, could well earn Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the nod when they travel to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Englishman’s dynamism helped the Reds overturn a 2-1 deficit to secure a come-from-behind victory over the Hammers earlier this week, and that could factor into Jurgen Klopp’s thinking when he selects an XI for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Were Oxlade-Chamberlain to come in, it is likely he will take the starting berth of the man he replaced against David Moyes’ men, Naby Keita.

Klopp’s options from the bench may be limited by the continued absence of Xherdan Shaqiri, who is still recovering from the muscular injury he picked up late last month.

James Milner could also be sidelined after missing out on the win over West Ham with a small issue of his own. The league leaders are likely to make few other changes, though.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane