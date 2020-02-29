liverpool-xi-vs-watford:-confirmed-team-news-and-starting-lineup-today

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been promoted to the Liverpool starting XI at Watford this afternoon.

The Englishman’s dynamism helped the Reds overturn a 2-1 deficit to secure a come-from-behind victory over West Ham earlier this week, and that factors into Jurgen Klopp’s thinking today.

Oxlade-Chamberlain takes the starting berth of the man he replaced against West Ham, Naby Keita.

Klopp’s options from the bench are limited by the continued absence of Xherdan Shaqiri, who is still recovering from the muscular injury he picked up late last month.

James Milner remains sidelined after missing out on the win over West Ham with a small issue of his own, but should return against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is out once more.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Jones, Hoever

Watford: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Hughes, Capoue, Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu, Deeney

Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Welbeck, Chalobah, Gray, Pussetto, Pereyra

