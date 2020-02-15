🔥Liverpool XI vs Norwich: Predicted lineup, team news and injury list for Premier League clash🔥

Liverpool continue their march to a first domestic title for 30 years today as they look to pick up where they left off in a bottom versus top clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Reds made quite the statement against the Canaries on the opening day of the season, recording a thumping 4-1 win over Daniel Farke’s side. They have dropped only two points in the league since then.

Sadio Mane returned to training this week having recovered from a thigh injury suffered against Wolves on January 23 and is available.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to give the forward a good run of minutes before his side take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

With that tie in mind, Klopp could well rest Fabinho and drop captain Jordan Henderson back into the deeper role in his midfield three, ensuring the Brazilian is as fresh as possible for the resumption of their Champions League defence.

James Milner is also fit again after missing five weeks with a muscle issue, though Xherdan Shaqiri remains out.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Predict the result in our poll above!