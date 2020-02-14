🔥Liverpool XI vs Norwich City: Confirmed team news, predicted line-up and latest injuries🔥

Liverpool continue their march to a first Premier League title this weekend, looking to pick up where they left off against Norwich City.

The Reds made quite the statement against the Canaries on the opening day of the season with a thumping 4-1 win over Daniel Farke’s side and have not lost since then in the league.

Sadio Mane has returned to training this week having recovered from his thigh injury suffered against Wolves on January 23.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to give the forward a good run of minutes before his side take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

With that tie in mind, Klopp could well rest Fabinho and drop captain Jordan Henderson back into the deeper role in his midfield three ensuring the Brazilian is as fresh as possible for the resumption of their Champions League defence.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino