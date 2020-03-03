liverpool-xi-vs-chelsea:-confirmed-team-news,-starting-lineup-and-latest-injuries-for-fa-cup-clash

Jurgen Klopp has sprung a surprise by naming the likes of Sadio Mane, Adrian and Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s starting lineup for tonight’s FA Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The German left then-Under-23s manager Neil Critchley and a team of kids to contest the game that earned the Reds their place in this stage – a fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

Fringe players Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Adam Lallana all start, but Klopp’s lineup is bolstered by Mane, Van Dijk, Andy Robertson and first-choice goalkeeper Alisson.

Joe Gomez returns in defence, while James Milner is on the bench after missing the last two games with a muscle problem.

Liverpool lineup: Adrian, Williams, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Mane, Origi

Subs: Lonergan, Matip, Chirivella, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Salah

Chelsea team news to follow.

