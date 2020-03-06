🔥Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

After making seven changes for Liverpool’s midweek defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp is likely to revert to tried and tested against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds will move within three wins of guaranteed Premier League glory should they beat the Cherries, and so Klopp is expected to go with what might fairly be considered his best available starting XI in the absence of captain Jordan Henderson.

A start for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain here may open the door for James Milner to come in against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday – or vice versa – while Naby Keita is also an option in either game having recovered from a sore hip this week.

Alisson Becker, Gini Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold will all also come back in after playing no part at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane.