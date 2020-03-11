🔥Liverpool XI vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news, starting lineup and latest injury list🔥

Jurgen Klopp has made the late call to include Jordan Henderson in his Liverpool starting XI to face Atletico Madrid tonight.

The Liverpool captain was pushing for a return after overcoming the hamstring injury that forced him off during the sides’ first-leg clash, and gets the nod at Anfield.

Klopp faced a major decision over the composition of his midfield, with Fabinho struggling for form in recent weeks and both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vying for a start.

Fabinho’s recent dip costs him his place, with Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum starting.

The only other selection of note concerns Adrian San Miguel, who will take the place of the injured Alisson Becker once again.

Liverpool starting XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane