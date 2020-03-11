liverpool-xi-vs-atletico-madrid:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injury-list

John koli

Jurgen Klopp could make a late ask whether to add Jordan Henderson in his Liverpool starting XI to handle Atletico Madrid tonight.

The Liverpool captain is pushing for a return after overcoming the hamstring injury that forced him off through the sides’ first-leg clash and, on Wednesday morning unscathed should he come by way of a session, he is more likely to obtain the nod.

Should that end up being the case, Klopp faces a significant decision on the composition of his midfield, with Fabinho struggling for form in recent weeks and both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vying to begin with.

However, the German will favour solidity for the reason that position therefore may opt for a proven trio that also involves Georginio Wijnaldum.

The only real other collection of note concerns Adrian San Miguel, who’ll replace the injured Alisson Becker again once.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

