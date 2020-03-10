🔥Liverpool XI vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Jurgen Klopp is likely to make a late call on whether to include Jordan Henderson in his Liverpool starting XI to face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Liverpool captain is pushing for a return after overcoming the hamstring injury that forced him off during the sides’ first-leg clash and, should he come through sessions on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning unscathed, he is likely to get the nod.

Should that prove to be the case, Klopp faces a major decision over the composition of his midfield, with Fabinho struggling for form in recent weeks and both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vying for a start.

However, the German tends to favour solidity in that position and so may go with a tried and tested trio that also involves Georginio Wijnaldum.

The only other selection of note concerns Adrian San Miguel, who will take the place of the injured Alisson Becker once again.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane