🔥Liverpool XI vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news, predicted line-up and latest injuries🔥

Jurgen Klopp will have the chance to name what is arguably his strongest starting XI for the first time this season when Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight.

Injuries to the likes of Alisson Becker and Fabinho during the first half of the campaign ensured the German has thus far been unable to put the aforementioned team on the pitch for even a single minute of action in any competition.

But, with a nearly fully-fit squad having been boosted by Sadio Mane’s return from a hamstring problem this weekend, Klopp has the chance to end that peculiar run in the Spanish capital.

That should see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita drop to the bench, but those calls will only boost the manager’s options late in the game against a famously mean Atletico defence.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane