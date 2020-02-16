🔥Liverpool won't go entire Premier League season unbeaten, insists Tony Cascarino🔥

Liverpool moved one step closer to an unbeaten Premier League season with victory against Norwich on Saturday evening.

The Reds have now gone 26 games without defeat, extending their long unbeaten run to 43 matches dating back to the defeat to Manchester City on January 3, 2019.

Only Arsenal’s Invincibles have gone an entire campaign without losing a single match, and Liverpool could be about to eclipse that famous Arsene Wenger side on two counts.

Arsenal’s 49-game unbeaten run across two seasons from 2003 remains the record for the longest streak without defeat in the English top flight, meaning the Reds will likely have further incentive even after they have sewn up the title in the coming weeks.

However, there is a sense among pundits that Liverpool will tail off once they clinch their first Premier League crown.

“I think they will get beat,” told Tony Cascarino Talksport.

“I have said it all along. My reason is purely down to that they’ll have the league done and dusted by the end of February.

“It’ll nearly be mathematically impossible for anyone to get them, and we aren’t far from that already and I think they’ll change their formation, their team because of the Champions League and I think they’ll get beat along the way.”

Sky Sports pundit Jamier Redknapp echoed that view, saying: “Liverpool’s problem might just be that they’ve got so much time from winning it that they relax that one game and just come unstuck, who knows?”