🔥Liverpool waited 30 years for the title – the fans can wait a few more months, says Roy Evans🔥

Liverpool fans will not mind waiting a little longer for the Premier League title with football of at the back of people’s minds during the coronavirus pandemic, says former Anfield manager Roy Evans.

The Reds have not won the top-flight championship since 1990, when they secured the old First Division crown. Jurgen Klppp’s side are two wins away from securing the title, but have been denied with the season now in lockdown.

Evans, who won the title during his coaching career but never as manager of Liverpool, had hoped the Reds would end that wait this season – but says waiting until it is same to resume makes sense for all concerned.

Evans, 71, told the Daily Mail: “They are right to stop the season and it cannot resume until it is safe. This is only football, after all.

“But I hope we get the title eventually, somehow. I hope we get the games played. After waiting 30 years we can wait another few months if we have to.

Liverpool Manager Kenny Dalglish celebrates with coaches Ronnie Moran (left) and Roy Evans after winning the league title in 1990 (Dan Smith/Allsport)

“We are talking about people’s lives and that’s the most important thing.”

Evans, who worked under Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley at Anfield, was full of praise for the way present manager Jurgen Klopp has inspired the current squad to set the pace.

Evans added: “This year they have been fantastic in terms of results and style. It’s been almost perfect at times.

“The biggest thing for us was always to win the league. Bill Shankly said it was our bread and butter and I believe it always should be.

“The defeats you took seriously, believe me. The wins maybe you took for granted. Been there, done that. Well, at least we used to. It’s been a while now, hasn’t it?”