🔥Liverpool vs West Ham preview: Premier League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

The one-horse title race continues at Anfield on Monday as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool welcome West Ham.

The Reds will close to within four victories of a maiden Premier League title if they maintain their perfect home record against David Moyes’s side.

Moyes declared winning is “what I do” when he was unveiled at London Stadium in December, but has since won just once and picked up five points from a possible 21.

The Hammers sit 18th in the table – one point from safety – and will hope to capitalise after results went their way at the weekend. Of the bottom seven clubs, only Brighton avoided defeat.

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 West Ham

Runaway leaders Liverpool have dropped two points all season and will no doubt relish a home meeting with struggling West Ham. The Hammers have scored less than half of Liverpool’s 61 goals in the Premier League this term, and showed little adventure at second-place City last week. Expect a similar damage limitation operation from Moyes’s men.

Tickets

This match is sold out.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Liverpool wins: 75

Draws: 37

West Ham wins: 28

Betting Odds

Liverpool to win: 2/11

West Ham to win: 21/1

Draw: 8/1

Team news

Moyes will hope to have Felipe Anderson back involved in the squad after a back injury, while he has said he could bide his time with January signing Jarrod Bowen.

Fellow new arrival Tomas Soucek made his debut in midfield before the winter break, while having Michail Antonio fit and firing for the run-in will be key if the Hammers are to survive.

“I’m more than confident,” Moyes said of their situation. “I think the players here are more than capable. I think we have got a good group.

“I think they are all fully aware of the situation we’re in and the improvement we need to make to make sure we’re not in the bottom three, and I’m sure come the end we will do.’’

West Ham predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice; Snodgrass, Noble, Soucek, Antonio; Haller

After having the luxury of fielding what many consider Liverpool’s strongest XI for the first time all season at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp must come up with a new formula for the visit of West Ham United.

Even if the hamstring injury Jordan Henderson picked up in Spain proves not to be particularly serious, he is unlikely to be risked for the visit of the Hammers to Anfield.

That should provide an opportunity for Naby Keita, who came into the team for last weekend’s trip to Norwich City.

With a rare free midweek approaching, Klopp is unlikely to be prompted into making too many other changes to a familiar line-up.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

