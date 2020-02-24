🔥Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE stream, which TV channel and how to watch Premier League football tonight🔥

Liverpool are five wins away from becoming Premier League champions as they prepare to face West Ham tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds lead the table by 19 points, and can go 22 clear of Manchester City if they beat the Hammers on Merseyside this evening.

The Hammers cannot afford another morale-sapping defeat as they sit in the relegation zone, and David Moyes needs to see an improvement as games begin to run out.

But with Liverpool looking for their 26th win out of 27 games, it will take something special for the Hammers to leave Anfield with anything other than a loss.

Here’s how you can follow all of the action tonight…

