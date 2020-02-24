🔥Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news and latest build-up at Anfield🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League match coverage of Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE at Anfield.

Liverpool’s title charge continues with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds just five League wins away from glory – and four if they can see off David Moyes’ Hammers tonight on Merseyside.

West Ham sit a point off safety in the relegation zone, and must starting turning in results if they are to avoid the drop in what is turning into a nightmare season.

With kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT, follow all the action with David Lynch and Giuseppe Muro at Anfield.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of tonight’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and West Ham on Merseyside!

Hopw to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Liverpool team news

Even if the hamstring injury Jordan Henderson picked up in Spain proves not to be particularly serious, he is unlikely to be risked tonight.

That should provide an opportunity for Naby Keita, who came into the team for last weekend’s trip to Norwich City.

With a rare free midweek approaching, Klopp is unlikely to be prompted into making too many other changes to a familiar line-up.

West Ham team news

Moyes has taken some inspiration from Atletico Madrid’s approach to facing Liverpool.

Moyes will have to call on veteran Pablo Zabaleta at right-back after Ryan Fredericks sustained ligament damage, while Felipe Anderson could be back in for his first appearance since coming off injured at Sheffield Untied in early January.

West Ham lacked pace on the break in Manchester with Michail Antonio completely isolated in the final third, Moyes will hope the Brazilian can help solve that next week.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

West Ham XI (5-4-1): Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Rice, Noble, Soucek, Anderson; Antonio