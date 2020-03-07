🔥Liverpool vs Bournemouth on TV: How to watch Premier League live stream online and which channel🔥

Liverpool are looking to get back to winning ways as they host relegation-threatened Bournemouth at Anfield in Saturday’s Premier League lunchtime kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have had a difficult week, losing their 44-game unbeaten league run against Watford last Saturday before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea in midweek.

They remain on course to end their long wait for a first Premier League title, though, and can take another step towards lifting the trophy today.

Eddie Howe’s visitors, meanwhile, find themselves in the bottom three and desperate for a turnaround in form.

Where to watch the match

TV channel: Live coverage begins from 12pm with the match televised live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Text commentary: You can follow the game live with Standard Sport’s live match blog.