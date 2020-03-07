liverpool-vs-bournemouth-on-tv:-how-to-watch-premier-league-live-stream-online-and-which-channel

🔥Liverpool vs Bournemouth on TV: How to watch Premier League live stream online and which channel🔥

News
John koli0

Liverpool are looking to get back to winning ways as they host relegation-threatened Bournemouth at Anfield in Saturday’s Premier League lunchtime kick-off. 

Jurgen Klopp’s men have had a difficult week, losing their 44-game unbeaten league run against Watford last Saturday before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea in midweek.

They remain on course to end their long wait for a first Premier League title, though, and can take another step towards lifting the trophy today.

Eddie Howe’s visitors, meanwhile, find themselves in the bottom three and desperate for a turnaround in form. 

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Liverpool | 03/03/2020

Where to watch the match

TV channel:  Live coverage begins from 12pm with the match televised live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream:  BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Text commentary:  You can follow the game live with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

