🔥Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Liverpool can look to obtain back on the right track if they welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are to arrive off back-to-back defeats following their thrashing at Watford and FA Cup exit midweek as a result of Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain just four wins from their first league title in 30 years – and may have a step closer against Eddie Howe’s side.

Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Stacey, Cook, Ake, Smith, Billing, Lerma, L Cook, Fraser, C Wilson, King

Where you can watch the match

TV channel: The match will undoubtedly be televised go on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning with 12pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the BT Sport app.