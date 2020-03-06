liverpool-vs-bournemouth-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream,-prediction,-tv-channel,-latest-team-news

Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news

News
John koli0

Liverpool can look to obtain back on the right track if they welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are to arrive off back-to-back defeats following their thrashing at Watford and FA Cup exit midweek as a result of Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain just four wins from their first league title in 30 years – and may have a step closer against Eddie Howe’s side.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Stacey, Cook, Ake, Smith, Billing, Lerma, L Cook, Fraser, C Wilson, King

Where you can watch the match

TV channel: The match will undoubtedly be televised go on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning with 12pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the BT Sport app. 

