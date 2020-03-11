🔥Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips: Who will win in the Champions League tonight?🔥

Jurgen Klopp must mastermind another famous Anfield comeback if Liverpool are to keep their Champions League defence alive against Atletico Madrid.

Given their status as Champions League holders and runaway leaders in the Premier League, Liverpool were favourites heading into the knockout stages of the competition.

However, Diego Simeone oversaw a 1-0 victory for Atletico in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Madrid, leaving Liverpool with it all to do on Merseyside.

Passage to the quarter-finals is by no means beyond Liverpool – Barcelona can certainly attest to the Reds’ ability to stage a grand European comeback – but Klopp’s side must find a way to prise open a defence against which they failed to register a single shot on target in the first leg.

With the tie so finely poised, here is how our experts predict things will go tonight…

David Lynch (Liverpool correspondent)

Liverpool have still to hit top form since returning from their Premier League winter break, but there can be no better platform to shake off a bout of poor form than a European night at Anfield.

Atletico Madrid frustrated the Reds in the sides’ first-leg meeting, but doing that for a second 90 minutes is a huge ask, particularly without the help of a raucous Wanda Metropolitano crowd.

An early goal for the hosts is unlikely to result in a Barcelona-style collapse, but it is hard to see Atleti recovering sufficiently to sneak through.

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico (Liverpool win 2-1 on aggregate)

Ben Hayward (Spanish football correspondent)

Liverpool need a win tonight and I think they will get it, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have been off the boil since the first leg and 1-0 in Madrid was not a good result for the Reds.

If Atletico score, Liverpool will need three and Diego Simeone’s side might just edge through – as they did away to Bayern Munich in 2016.

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico (2-2 on aggregate, Atletico win on away goals)

