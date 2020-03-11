🔥Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE stream, TV channel and how to watch Champions League football online🔥

Liverpool must overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit to beat Atletico Madrid and keep defending their Champions League crown.

Saul Niguez’s​ only goal was enough three weeks ago as Diego Simeone’s masterminded a shut-out of the free-scoring, free-winning Reds.

Since the defeat, Liverpool have won just twice – being knocked out of the FA Cup and losing their long unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp says he will have his stars firing again at Anfield, otherwise they face an early exit from Europe’s top table.

Here’s how to follow all the action…

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Tuesday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

Liverpool vs Atletico highlights

BT Sport’s YouTube channel will have highlights after 10: 30pm, while BT Sport 2 will screen an hour of highlights at 1am and 8am on Wednesday morning.