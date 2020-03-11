🔥Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Starting lineups, Champions League commentary stream, prediction, team news🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League commentary stream for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE.

Jurgen Klopp’s holders will hope to avoid a premature last-16 exit at Anfield tonight after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat in Spain three weeks ago courtesy of Saul Niguez’s early goal.

Liverpool recovered from their rare recent blip – which also included losses to Watford and Chelsea – by beating Bournemouth at the weekend and are now just two wins from sealing a first domestic title for 30 years.

But in Atletico they meet one of Europe’s defensive powerhouses under Diego Simeone, who will be desperate to complete the job on Merseyside amid a disappointing LaLiga campaign that has seen them cut adrift in sixth place.

Follow the action LIVE at Anfield with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

2020-03-11T18: 35: 12.036Z

The Liverpool fans have been preparing a hostile welcome for the team buses, with huge crowd and flares galore. Photo: AFP

2020-03-11T18: 29: 51.000Z

David Lynch is at Anfield for us tonight – here’s his first update…Liverpool endured a 90 minutes to forget when they faced Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie and yet, according to his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp is thoroughly looking forward to tonight’s rematch.He wrote: “Really – what an opportunity! We love to be tested. We love to pit ourselves against the very best. The story of our team in recent seasons, and even in recent months and weeks, is when we face a challenge we rise to it. Set the bar higher and give all you have to clear it.”

2020-03-11T18: 24: 20.000Z

Klopp: We’ve learned from first legLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side have learned from their mistakes in the first leg against Atletico Madrid.“No shots on target sounds like we had no chances, that’s not the [truth], we had good situations. But we played a team that is probably the world’s best in deep defending. They scored a goal where they were slightly lucky, we were unlucky. Photo: Getty“It wasn’t a set-piece routine we weren’t aware of – it hit a player from us and rolled in front of their feet, that’s how football is sometimes.“Getting a 0-0 would have been a brilliant result but it wouldn’t have made this game easier because we would still have to score. The challenge against Atletico was clear from the first moment, [it’s] one of the biggest in world football. They [don’t] go out with a white flag, they fight until the end. That is what we do, that’s why it’s so interesting. “It is half-time, that’s the best news. For us, half-time in a normal game, we use traditionally in a pretty good way. We like that. We learn from the first half, we show the boys a few situations, and second half, very often, we improve. “This time, we had not 30 minutes, we had three weeks. We did not prepare the game for the whole time but now [for] a couple of days.”

2020-03-11T18: 16: 01.000Z

Invincible KloppWith Jurgen Klopp at the helm, Liverpool will have absolutely nothing to fear going into their second leg with Atletico Madrid.The German is yet to lose a home Champions League game with Liverpool in 15 games at Anfield: 11 wins and four draws.The Reds have also advanced in all 11 of their two-legged ties under Klopp since his arrival in 2015. That would suggest the holders are in good shape to overturn the narrow deficit tonight and seal their place in the quarter-finals. Photo: Getty/Liverpool FC

2020-03-11T18: 08: 07.500Z

Adrian out to prove he can be No 1Liverpool know they will be without Alisson Becker tonight and for the Merseyside Derby on Monday. But Adrian is confident he will prove to be a capable deputy in the Brazilian’s absence.“It’s a big challenge for me to work with Alisson,” he said.”He is in great form in the last few seasons, he’s showing he’s at a great level, one of the best in the world.“I’m happy to work; competition is great and makes us much better. I come here to fight, to give a push to him as well like a team-mate, and also push for the no1.”

2020-03-11T18: 01: 40.000Z

Here’s how we see Liverpool lining up tonight…Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

2020-03-11T17: 53: 38.423Z

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey is hoping to surprise Liverpool tonight as they look to protect their narrow advantage…“[The game against Liverpool is] going to be very difficult.”They are doing a great job, they have one of the best teams in the world right now. They are working hard, they are achieving a lot of important trophies. I hope they underrate us and we will surprise them.”

Photo: PA

2020-03-11T17: 15: 44.313Z

Liverpool team news (David Lynch)Jurgen Klopp is likely to make a late call on whether to include Jordan Henderson in his starting XI tonight. The Liverpool captain is pushing for a return after overcoming the hamstring injury that forced him off during the sides’ first-leg clash.Should Henderson return, Klopp faces a major decision over the composition of his midfield, with Fabinho struggling for form in recent weeks and both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vying for a start.However, the German tends to favour solidity in that position and so may go with a tried-and-tested trio that also involves Georginio Wijnaldum.The only other selection of note concerns Adrian San Miguel, who will take the place of the injured Alisson Becker once again.

2020-03-11T17: 04: 15.933Z

Tonight’s the nightWelcome to our LIVE coverage of a huge Champions League clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield.Atletico won the first leg of this last-16 tie 1-0 in Madrid, so the pressure is on Jurgen Klopp’s side to make it another famous fightback in front of The Kop.

Prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico (2-1 on aggregate)

TV channel

TV channel: Live coverage of the match is available on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the contest online via the video player and BT Sport app.

Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit after a hamstring injury, but Klopp was coy on whether he would be in a position to start.

The Reds remain without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri, though Andy Robertson is available after missing the win over Bournemouth.

For Atletico, Thomas Lemar and Alvaro Morata are the chief injury doubts.

