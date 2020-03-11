🔥Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League commentary stream for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s reigning European champions will hope to avoid a premature last-16 exit at Anfield tonight after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat in Spain three weeks ago courtesy of Saul Niguez’s early goal.

Liverpool recovered from their rare recent blip – which also included losses to Watford and Chelsea – by beating Bournemouth at the weekend and are now just two wins from sealing a first domestic title for 30 years.

But in Atletico they meet one of Europe’s defensive powerhouses under Diego Simeone who will be desperate to complete the job on Merseyside amid a disappointing LaLiga campaign that has seen them cut adrift in sixth place.

Follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport! Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico (2-1 on aggregate)

TV channel

TV channel: Live coverage of the match is available on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the contest online via the video player and BT Sport app.

Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit after a hamstring injury, but Klopp was coy on whether he would be in a position to start.

The Reds remain without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri, though Andy Robertson is available after missing the win over Bournemouth.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane