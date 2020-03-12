Liverpool’s Champions League journey is at and end, with the holders exiting at the last-16 stage to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico stunned the Anfield crowd with a 3-2 win after extra-time on Wednesday night to progress 4-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg 1-0 in Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s substitutes Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morata made the difference at one end with three goals between them, while Jan Oblak provided a goalkeeping masterclass at the other end to keep Liverpool at bay.

While Liverpool are near-certain to win the Premier League title, Klopp and his players may well rue what could of been after losing their unbeaten League run and exiting two cup competitions in recent weeks.

As for Atletico, Simeone’s side may feel that this is finally their year after two final defeats to rivals Real Madrid in recent years.

for all the highlights, and for the best photos from Anfield.

