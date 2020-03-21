🔥Liverpool transfer update: Latest news on Werner, Sancho, Soumare, Havertz, Aouar, Jamal Lewis and more🔥

Liverpool in in a strong position to have a ‘big’ summer in the transfer market – if they want to, of course.

With the Reds in a healthy financial position following success both on and off the field, Jurgen Klopp will have plenty of money available to strengthen his squad.

The big question is: how do you improve on a team which is sweeping all before it? It is a question Sir Alex Ferguson ruthlessly answered year after year at Manchester United, with the Scot wary of letting the club stand still after each successful season.

Klopp will likely follow that path and look to bolster areas where his squad could begin to weaken, while his squad have shown in recent performances that no team can be relentlessly brilliant without a rest.

We let Standard Sport readers put David Lynch in the hotseat on Saturday with a Q&A session – and here’s what our Liverpool correspondent had to say about all things transfer-related…

What is the latest on Timo Werner?

I don’t think anyone – even Jurgen Klopp! – could definitively state that Timo Werner will be a Liverpool player next season just yet, but the signs are good.

The player is clearly very keen for a move to Anfield and the fact that he seemed open to the idea of fighting for his place when asked about the interest last month will have ticked a lot of boxes for the Reds.

Alongside that, he is a player with a remarkable goalscoring record, experience of playing in a similar setup, and who is still just 24 years old.

In terms of the profile Liverpool tend to go for, it’s hard to imagine a better fit for them this summer than Timo Werner. This one will surely get moving once football resumes.

What about Boubakary Soumare?

I can’t claim to know an awful lot about Soumare but his profile is that of the sort of player Liverpool might be keeping tabs on – though that goes for a *lotof players, trust me!

Still, central midfield is not an area where the Reds are in particularly desperate need at the moment, so a big signing there would surely be contingent on someone departing.

Klopp is desperate to get Gini Wijnaldum tied down to a new contract and talks are ongoing on that front, while his faith in Naby Keita remains unshaken despite the succession of minor injuries that have slowed his progress.

If anything changes on those fronts then perhaps Soumare is someone the Reds will consider, otherwise, I believe Klopp is rightly happy with his options in that area.

Will this be a big summer for Liverpool… and should they prioritise Sancho or Werner?

The potential for a big summer is there if Liverpool want it – they could not be in a stronger financial position thanks to their recent successes. They are the epitome of a well-run club.

That said, I just cannot see them making a £100m+ move for Jadon Sancho instead of going for someone like Timo Werner, who would not only be much cheaper but also probably more willing to wait for his chance at the moment.

That Jurgen Klopp has no intention of losing either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah this summer also makes the idea of both Werner and Sancho coming seem fanciful, even if that would be a dream scenario for a lot of fans.

You also have Takumi Minamino to add to the attacking mix next season – he is expected to make a big impact after seeing his playing time limited since joining in January.

Will Minamino be a success at Anfield?

I’m absolutely convinced he will. I remember being stunned by his performance for RB Salzburg at Anfield earlier this season and marking him out as one to watch – and that was long before we knew he’d end up at Liverpool.

It’s been a slow start for him but that was to be expected in a new league and at a club that are fighting for the very top honours. I’m sure he will be a big part of what the Reds do next season because he has the pace, touch, workrate and personality to be a success at Anfield.

Are Liverpool looking at a new backup goalkeeper – what about Loris Karius?

A backup ‘keeper would depend on whether reported interest from Spain in Adrian firms up. Liverpool aren’t looking to ship him out after his Champions League blunder (these things happen) but they wouldn’t stand in the way if the offer to play first-team football came in the player expressed a desire to leave.

However, I’m not sure that would provide a reprieve for Karius, who wouldn’t be content to simply sit on the bench and could probably do with getting away from the Premier League spotlight as he continues to rebuild his reputation.

Could Jamal Lewis be a good deputy left-back for Andy Robertson?

Jamal Lewis is a fine young player and would be a capable back-up at Liverpool, after a whole season of Premier League football, would he really be willing to sit on the bench so often?

Robertson is not only brilliant, he is rarely injured, and that is bad news for whoever is behind him. The Reds have Neco Williams to support Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back next season and, at the age of 18, that is a role he is probably happy to take on.

But Lewis is 22 and will want to establish himself in the top-flight next season, whether that be at Norwich (which currently looks unlikely) or elsewhere.

Are Liverpool interested in Houssem Aouar?

Liverpool watched a lot of Lyon during their intensive scouting of Nabil Fekir, and were certainly impressed by his teammate Houssem Aouar.

He seems like a player destined for big things outside France, though I’m not sure a move to Liverpool would be in the best interests of either party just yet.

His numbers this season aren’t quite at the level required to play for one of Europe’s best teams, and it is hard to imagine he would pick up a lot of minutes were he thrown into the squad now.

Klopp’s preference for a No.8 in his midfield rather than an out and out No.10 also counts against Aouar.

What about Kai Havertz… or even Kevin de Bruyne?

Kai Havertz is a player Liverpool like but it is hard to see Michael Edwards being tempted given the sort of ridiculous pricetags currently being put on the player.

Liverpool are willing to shell out massive sums on players who are guaranteed starters who immediately enhance the first team – is a 20-year-old Havertz (as talented as he is) really that?

As for Kevin de Bruyne… even if he was desperate to leave Manchester City after their Champions League ban, it is hard to imagine the club’s hierarchy wanting to do business with Liverpool!

What are Liverpool’s defensive options this summer?

Liverpool are definitely keen on bringing in some defensive cover when the window opens.

Last summer, they attempted to sign Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City to provide an option at both left-back and centre-back, but he eventually opted to join Bournemouth where injuries have halted his progress.

A player of that profile – young, talented, and willing to wait for chances – is likely to be targeted again, particularly with Dejan Lovren set to leave as he looks for more regular football.

What about David Alaba, considering he can play everywhere?

Jurgen Klopp will know all about just how good David Alaba is and his versatility is a major plus point, but it’s still hard to imagine Liverpool signing him.

Bayern would still ask for big money this summer, and the Austrian’s best position is currently occupied by Andy Robertson, who is a fantastic player with a fine fitness record.

It probably wouldn’t make sense for the Reds to pursue him.

Are there any plans for a new contract for Virgil Van Dijk?

Liverpool are keen to get their talismanic centre-half locked down to a new contract, but I don’t believe there’s anything imminent in terms of an announcement on that front just yet.

That shouldn’t be cause for concern, of course, there will be plenty of time to thrash a deal out over the summer, and the player is happy with life at Anfield.

Also, Van Dijk is currently tied up until 2023, so the Reds hold all the cards if anyone were to come knocking for their irreplaceable Dutchman.

Where will Dejan Lovren be next season?

Dejan Lovren came really close to securing a move away last summer before interest fell through at the last moment, but he remains keen to play more regularly.

To his credit, he has got his head down this season and done a decent job when called upon, aside from at Watford (though who did play well that day?). I’m sure there will be plenty of interest in his signature and he’ll get his move when the transfer window opens again.

What is going on with Xherdan Shaqiri?

It’s been a frustrating time for the Swiss, who just hasn’t been able to get over the torn calf that kept him out of the early part of the season. A slight recurrence forced him back on the sidelines and Liverpool are doing everything they can to ensure that doesn’t happen again when he finally makes a comeback.

This enforced break has at least provided some more recovery time so he has a chance of playing a part before the end of the season. After that, I expect him to depart in search of first-team football, with the Reds asking for at least €30m from prospective buyers.

Do Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson have futures at Anfield?

Both are clearly talented players but this could well be the summer where they depart Liverpool permanently. The standard you need to reach to get into this team at the moment are so high, and neither Grujic or Wilson have touched them during their respective loan stints.

There is, of course, no shame in that, and their ability will likely be reflected in the hefty sums they command in the transfer market.