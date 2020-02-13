🔥Liverpool transfer news latest: Jadon Sancho advantage, Timo Werner 'keen' on Reds🔥

Liverpool are already plotting their summer transfer business after a quiet January.

The Reds brought in Takumi Minamino for a £7.25million fee and Brentford’s Joe Hardy during the winter window, but are expected to push for marquee additions this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on Timo Werner, while Liverpool are said to have joined the race for Jadon Sancho. However, they will likely face a battle with both Manchester United and Chelsea – plus a number of European clubs – for the England international.

Meanwhile, Adam Lallana is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season with no discussions over a new contract having taken place.

Liverpool join race for Jadon Sancho

Liverpool have joined the race for Jason Sancho, according to The Mail.

The Reds have told Borussia Dortmund they are interested in signing Sancho in the summer.

The winger’s former club Manchester City are also expected to make a move for the 19-year-old, while Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among a host of interested clubs across Europe.

However, Liverpool are optimistic they have the edge in negotiations. They have just signed a huge kit deal with Sancho’s sponsors Nike, and more crucially Klopp has strong connections at Dortmund, where he managed for seven years.

The Bundesliga club are expected to demand around £100million for Sancho.

Timo Werner ‘keen’ on Anfield switch

Meanwhile, Timo Werner is “keen” on a summer move to Anfield, according to European football expert Kevin Hatchard.

Bild reports Liverpool are planning a move for the RB Leipzig striker this summer and believe they can sign him for around £46million.

“He is improving and I think he would do very well in the Premier League,” said Hatchard.

“He has said on numerous occasions he thinks the Premier League is an exciting prospect and some pretty reliable German media sources are saying that Liverpool are very much one of the clubs who want to sign him and he is keen.”