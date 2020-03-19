🔥Liverpool to pay Anfield casual matchday workers for games postponed as a result of coronavirus crisis🔥

Liverpool are set to pay Anfield’s casual matchday workers for the three games postponed as a result of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Reds’ upcoming home fixtures against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Burnley have all been pushed back until after April 30 at the earliest by measures announced on Thursday.

However, casual staff who would have missed out on wages as a result of those postponements will still be paid.

The cost to the club is estimated to be in the region of £200-£250,000 per game.

Liverpool will look to do the same for workers who have lost shifts at club stores in the UK and Ireland after they were closed until April 4.

Some retail staff have already been redeployed to other parts of the club as an alternative solution.